INEC Fixes December 5 For By-elections In 11 Nigerian States

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed December 5 2020 for the conduct of postponed by-elections.

The 15 by-elections will hold in 11 states across the country.

INEC was forced to postpone the election following the peaceful #EndSARS protest.

INEC had also said it postponed the election following vandalisation of its offices and facilities by hoodlums.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education, announced the new date on Friday, saying December 5 was chosen following consultations with stakeholders.

He said, "The commission consulted with political parties and civil society organizations on Tuesday 10th November 2020 and with the media and the Inter-Agency Consultative

Committee on Election Security on Wednesday 11th November 2020.

"Finally, it met with all Resident Electoral Commissioners on Thursday, 12th November 2020.

"Based on these consultations, the commission believes that security in the affected states has improved while the environmental challenges have reasonably abated.

"Consequently, the commission has decided to hold all the pending bye-elections on Saturday December 5, 2020."