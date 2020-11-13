Kano Governor, Ganduje’s Aide Distributes Donkeys To Empower Youth In State

The distribution took place at the premises of the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports on Thursday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2020

Murtala Gwarmai, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Youth Development, has distributed donkeys and other items to empower young people in the state. 

Gwarmai also distributed motorcycles, bicycles, cash prizes worth N100,000, building blocks and roofing sheets among others.

The governor’s aide said the decision to include the donkey in the list of items distributed followed the request made by one of the beneficiaries, who uses it to transport sand, gravel and blocks, adding that the empowerment will go a long way in assisting his business.

Those who attended the event include the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya, Senior Special Assistant on Youth II, Ibrahim Ahmad, and other top officials in the ministry.

SaharaReporters, New York

