Man Impregnates 15-year-old Granddaughter In Ogun State

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested one Hunsu Sunday for allegedly molesting and impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter in Ogun State.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson for the command, said the man, who is in his 70s, was arrested after a complaint made by a relation of the victim at the Ado-Odo Division.

The complainant in the statement reported that the victim had been living with the suspect.since the demise of her mother.

The victim was said to have informed the relation about how her grandfather had been abusing her sexually.

The statement reads in part, “On interrogation, he confessed having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter but claimed that he didn’t know that the victim was pregnant. The victim has been taken to hospital for medical treatment.”

Edward Awolowo Ajogun, Commissioner of Police in the state, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.