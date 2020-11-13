One-third Of Nigerians Drink Contaminated Water, 46 million Practise Open Defecation – Report

SaharaReporters learned that the report, which was released last week, was done in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics and was completed just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 in March.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2020

At least one-third of Nigerians drink contaminated water while 46 million people still practise open defecation, a report by the United Nations Children's Fund and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has shown.

The report, titled, "Water, Sanitation, Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping 2019", obtained by SaharaReporters, points out that at least 167 million homes do not have access to handwashing facilities.

SaharaReporters learned that the report, which was released last week, was done in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics and was completed just before the outbreak of the COVID-19 in March.

UNICEF said this latest report on Nigeria revealed that "the amount and quality of water for individual use is lower than the required standard. The average amount of water each person receives in Nigeria is 9 litres per day. The minimum acceptable range is between 12 and 16 litres per day."

According to the UN agency, the report is based on surveys conducted across the country, the results of which showed that the number of people using essential sanitation services has increased by 6.6 million people, a progress "mostly driven by people converting from general toilets to private toilets within their homes."

In 2019, the Nigerian government began a campaign to end open defecation and promised that it was committed to ending the practice by 2025.

"The data shows us that there is still more work to be done to ensure that all Nigerians have access to adequate and quality water and hygiene services, said the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

"While we have made some progress – most notably in the number of households accessing basic water services - we cannot rest on our laurels. We will be looking at our overall strategy, based on these findings, to see how we can strengthen all areas of the water, sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria – including making faster progress in ending open defecation across the country."

The drinking of contaminated water by Nigerians continues despite the budgetary allocations made to the Ministry of Water Resources to ensure that safe and potable water is made available to all citizens.

According to the federal 2020 budget, the ministry is allocated more than N37 billion to handle its capital projects nationwide.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arraign Medical Doctor For Allegedly Raping Married Woman In Adamawa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Bill Gates Pledges $70m To Ensure Entire World Gets COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Utmost Concern, Nigeria's Vice President, Osinbajo Says
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
International COVID-19: Half of Chile Senate, Four Ministers In Quarantine
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Lagos Discharges 17 COVID-19 Patients
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria Records 339 New COVID-19 Cases
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS UK Responds To #ENDSARS Petition Against Nigerian Government
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections No Evidence Of Lost Or Changed Votes, US Election Officials Say
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS My Son Killed Himself After Losing N7m In SARS Illegal Detention—Mother
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Tinubu’s Alpha-Beta Transferred Billions To Shell Company Run By TVC, BRT Executives
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Oil Nigerians Slam President Buhari, APC Over Petrol Price Increase
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion Let the Guilty Be Afraid By Femi Falana
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Governor Okowa Wonders Why Niger Delta Can't Manage Its Oil As Zamfara Does With Gold
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News #EndSARS: Falana Describes Complaint Against Him At ICC As Ploy To Divert Attention From Massacre Of Peaceful Protesters By Perpetrators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Farmers In Northern Part Of Nigeria Now Pay Bandits N1.7m As Tax, Harvest Fees To Avoid Attacks
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion A UK, US And Canada Visa Ban On Governor Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola By Olawale Adebayo Bakare (Mandate)
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Group Asks IGP To Arrest, Prosecute Safar, Others For Mobilising Thugs To Attack #EndSARS Protesters In Lagos, Abuja
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics We Imposed Levy On Every Loaf Of Bread To Protect Local Bakers, Kogi Government Says
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad