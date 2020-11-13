Safaa, Buhari Support Group Members Threaten Young Hausa Lady For Supporting #EndSARS Protest

SaharaReporters gathered that Safaa was on a radio discussion panel on 14 October and argued that #EndSARS protest was a witch-hunt of Buhari’s government.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 13, 2020

A young Hausa lady is being threatened by the President of International Womens’ Club of Abuja, Safaa M.U. Adam, and some members of the Buhari Support Group for endorsing the #EndSARS protest that swept across Nigeria in October.

However, the young lady, who supported #EndSARS on the panel organised by Deutsche Welle Hausa service, was attacked by Safaa after the programme.

It was learnt that the lady had to be rescued by staff of the radio station as Safaa got furious and was prepared to physically assault the young lady.

Later, the woman obtained the young lady’s mobile number and shared it with members of the Buhari Support Group, who kept calling her, sometimes with a hidden number, threatening to kill her for supporting #EndSARS protest.

SaharaReporters further gathered that the parents of the lady were so disturbed that they had to take her to a safer place as the threats kept affecting her mental health.

Recall that a group, Concerned Nigerians, on Friday asked the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to investigate and prosecute Safaa and other persons, who procured and financed thugs to attack peaceful #EndSARS protesters in Lagos and Abuja.

The group in a letter to the IGP signed by its Convener, Deji Adeyanju, accused Safaa of recruiting thugs who violently attacked the protesters and burnt private properties worth millions of naira.

The letter reads, “We write to request the investigation and prosecution of Ms Hajiya Safaa and other persons who procured and financed thugs to attack the #ENDSARS peaceful protest. You will recall that sometimes in October 2020, a peaceful protest erupted across most states in Nigeria, where citizens called for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, otherwise known as F-SARS, as a result of several documented acts of harassment, torture and extra judicial killings allegedly perpetuated by the now disbanded unit.”

SaharaReporters, New York

