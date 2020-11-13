Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Invited By CCB Over Alleged Assets Fraud

The Code of Conduct Bureau has invited suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, for questioning over alleged corruption involving breach of code of conduct for public offers, a report by Peoples Gazette said.

In a November 2, 2020, letter obtained by the publication, Magu was asked to bring copies of all asset declarations since joining public service.

Ibrahim Magu

Copies of appointment letters and records of service from January to May 2020 were amongst the documents Magu was asked to bring, as well as all documents of landed properties both developed and undeveloped.

The invitation came months after Magu was suspended from office on allegations of corruption.

He was accused of buying a home in Dubai worth over N570m and being unable to account for the interest accrued to over N500bn recovered by the EFCC but he denied the allegations.

A panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari and headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retired), has failed to prove its case against Magu, instead resorting to different means in a desperate attempt to nail him.

