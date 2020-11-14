18 Farmers Killed In Bauchi Boat Mishap

Although five people were rescued, the driver and one other passenger were said to be unconscious.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2020

Tragedy struck in Bauchi State when a canoe transporting 23 farmers in Zango Majiya Village capsized, leading to the death of 18 people.

Public Relations Officer of the state's Police Command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, who announced their deaths in a statement, said a medical doctor certified the 18 persons dead.

Wakil said five persons including the canoe operator were rescued unconscious while corpses have been recovered and taken to a hospital in Itas for post-mortem examination.

He said, “On November 12, 2020, around 11:00am, one Ali Adamu, village head of Majiya, came to Itas-Gadau Police Station and reported that on the same date, around 10:30am, one Nuhu Kaila of Zango Majiya Village carried about 23 persons in a canoe, from Zango Majiya to the farm.

“On reaching the middle of River Buji, the canoe capsized and as a result, the following persons drowned in the river: Abdulraham Shehu (20), Suwaiba Yusuf (12), Saude Abdulkarim (14), Fatima Maigari (10), Zuwaira Maigari (10), Hari Maigari (nine), Hussaina Maigari (eight), Ummani Abdulkarim (15) and Halima Saminu (15), of Gidan Ganji Village.

“Others are Najaatu Hamza (15), Nura Abdullahi (25), Yahuza Abdullahi (12), Hafsa Abdullahi of Majiya village (11), Sadiya Hashimu (10), Khadija Alhassan of Gwarai Village (15), Amina Idris (15), Kaltime Hudu (14), Furaira Malam Magaji of Zangon Majiya Village (14).”

SaharaReporters, New York

