#ENDSARS: Nigerian Army Testifies Before Lagos Judicial Panel Over Shooting Of Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate

He confirmed a report by SaharaReporters that the military were drafted in by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2020

The Nigerian Army is testifying on its involvement in the shooting and killing of peaceful #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate on the 20th of October 2020.

General Ahmed Ibrahim Taiwo of 81 Division Intelligence Brigade testified on behalf of the military.

He confirmed a report by SaharaReporters that the military were drafted in by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

He claimed that the protest was hijacked by hoodlums and the military intervened to stop the killing of police officers as well as the looting and raping of citizens in the name of #EndSARS.

He, however, added that the killings took place all over Lagos excluding Ikoyi and Victoria Island.

Testifying before the panel, General Taiwo said, "On 20th of October 2020, Lagos State descended into anarchy

"Sanwo-Olu asked the army to intervene and that was the correct thing to do since the police had been overrun."

Taiwo claimed that on arrival at Lekki Toll Gate, protesters were pelting stones at the army as he reinforced the point that the army used blank shots and only fired into the air.

The army representatives played videos of the incident before the Lekki incident as well as videos from the toll gate to back the position of the military.

SaharaReporters had revealed that about a dozen people were killed by the military and corpses were taken away.

Survivors had also revealed that some protesters jumped into a river to escape the shooting by the military.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Safaa, Buhari Support Group Members Threaten Young Hausa Lady For Supporting #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS #LekkiShooting: We Don’t Have Trust In Lagos Judicial Panel —Joint Action Front
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS LIVE: Nigerian Army Testifies Before Lagos Judicial Panel Over Killing Of Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel Germany Deports Thirty-two Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption NDDC Under Fire As Acting MD Buys Cars, Buses For Auditors Investigating Commission's Finances
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Safaa, Buhari Support Group Members Threaten Young Hausa Lady For Supporting #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Magu: Kebbi Monarch Accuses Malami Of Witch-hunting Ex-EFCC Boss
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Suspended Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Invited By CCB Over Alleged Assets Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Bank Documents Expose How Tinubu’s Alpha-Beta Transferred Billions To Shell Company Run By TVC, BRT Executives
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Kano Governor, Ganduje’s Aide Distributes Donkeys To Empower Youth In State
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption REVEALED: How Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel, Spent State Funds On Election Petition
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Opinion Sadly, The Trump Presidency Is Ending The Way It Started By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad