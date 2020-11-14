Residents Flee, Others Rendered Homeless As Ocean Surge Sacks Over 2000 Residents In Ondo Community

Sea incursion from the Atlantic Ocean has sacked over 2000 residents in Ayetoro community in the Ilaje area of Ondo State, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The incident occurred around 2:00am on Saturday while many residents were still asleep.

Properties worth millions of naira were damaged by the surge.

The situation led to a protest among residents as they sought government's assistance.

A fish farmer in the community, Bamidele Igbasan, told SaharaReporters that the incident had already rendered many residents homeless.

He said, "We were sleeping when the water started rushing into our homes and we had to quickly wake up and save some of our properties and belongings from being damaged.

"Over 200 houses and shops have been submerged by the ocean. We had to evacuate people from their houses and relocate them to a safer place.

"Some community leaders told us that the surge was caused by the failure of the state government and the Niger Delta Development Commission to complete the shoreline protection contract."

Emmanuel Aralu, Secretary of Ayetoro Youth Congress, said the community had lost a vast farmland measuring about 20 kilometres to the sea.

While noting that the locals had been battling with ocean surge for the past 15 years, Aralu said they would need urgent assistance for them to bounce back to normal life.

He revealed that the company that was contracted to handle the shoreline protection project had no proper equipment.

He said, “Although, no life was lost, the economy of the community will not be the same again.

"The Ondo State Government should come to the aid of the community and its residents.

“We also appeal to relevant agencies to immediately come to our aid and give necessary assistance to us."

Efforts by our correspondent to speak with the local government chairman of Ilaje proved abortive as his official lines were not connecting.