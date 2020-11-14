We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel

Taiwo, however, said the military was not happy that the governor denied inviting soldiers to restore peace and order in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 14, 2020

Commander of 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island, Lagos, Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo, has alleged that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu invited the military during the #EndSARS in Lagos to avoid total anarchy.

He disclosed this while appearing before the Lagos judicial panel on Saturday.

The army commander alleged that Sanwo-Olu called on the military for support on October 20, after the #EndSARS crisis degenerated into chaos.

He said, “I spoke with the governor and said the army was unhappy that he said he did not ask for army’s intervention but I am sure that after you watched everything (video footages), you saw he had more than enough grounds to ask for army’s intervention; perhaps it was the way everything went.”

