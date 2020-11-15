Anambra Lawmaker Donates Cassava Stems To Constituents

Obalim-Udoba said the distribution was his effort to ensure that the 2020 flood disaster that ravaged his constituents and destroyed all their crops did not affect them negatively.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

Lawmaker representing Anambra West in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Patrick Obalum Udoba, has distributed hundreds of bundles of high yield Cassava stems to his constituents to enable them kick-start farming in earnest.

The distribution took place at Umueze Anam and was witnessed by residents of communities making up the local government area including the Igala speaking community.

Noting that cultivation of cassava usually started between November and December, he said this prompted him to distribute the high yield stems which will germinate soon.
He advised the farmers to use the Cassava stem judiciously.

This is not the first time he would distribute Cassava stems to his constituency -- in 2019, the lawmaker distributed two truckloads of Cassava stems to his constituents.

SaharaReporters, New York

