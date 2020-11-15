Bandits Shoot One Person, Kidnap Three Others In Kaduna Polytechnic, Rector Reveals

Two houses were invaded in the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic Staff quarters on November 14, 2020 by suspected armed bandits and kidnapped three persons while shooting one on the hand.

Confirming the incident to journalists, Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Mohammed Kabir Abdullahi, said the bandits arrived the school at about 9:00pm on Saturday night to carry out the attack.

Abdullahi said, "It is true that suspected armed bandits have kidnapped one of my staff, Engineer Bello Atiku, who is the Head of Department, Computer Engineering of the college.

"He was also kidnapped along with two children to an unknown destination."

The Rector also confirmed that one of the staff, Sunusi Hassan, who narrowly escaped being kidnapped by the bandits, was shot in the hand and had been rushed to a hospital for medical attention.

He attributed the incident to the porous nature of the school, which exposes it to danger.

Abdullahi appealed to the college community to remain calm as security operatives were on top of the situation.

The latest incident comes on the heels of students resumption after a long break necessitated by the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.