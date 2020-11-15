Councillor Brutalises Brother’s Wife In Rivers State

According to the woman, the councillor, who is her husband’s younger brother, along with two others, beat her to stupor.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

A housewife, Mrs Love Nwanyanwu, has cried out for justice as she nurses pains of injuries sustained from brutality suffered at the hands of her in-laws allegedly led by Blackson Nwanyanwu, leader of Etche Legislative Assembly in the Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to the woman, the councillor, who is her husband’s younger brother, along with two others, beat her to stupor.

She claimed that Blackson boasted after the incident that nothing would happen as he was above the law.

She said one of them broke her head with a chair, leaving her to bleed profusely.

“Surprisedly, my brother in-law, Hon. Blackson Nwayanwu, leader of Etche Legislative Assembly accused me of being a witch and led other of his siblings to beat me. They dragged me into a room and hit me with all manner of items including chairs. Blood was gushing from my head before they left me to die.

“This was the boy that lived with me and my husband throughout his secondary and university education when he had no one. If I were a witch, why didn’t I poison or kill him while we were training him? My husband trained him from secondary school to university. I paid his last school fees and he promised that when he graduated, he would ensure my children did not suffer.”

The woman called on the relevant authorities to properly investigate the matter and ensure Blackson was brought to book.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Falana-led Coalition Calls For Monthly Inspection Of Police Stations, Detention Facilities by Judges
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigeria: Bill Proposing Two-Year Prison Term For “False Allegations” On Social Media Passes 2nd Reading In Senate
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Sheik Zakyzaky's Wife Still Alive, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Lagos Land Racket: Besieged Villagers Accuse Foreign-Based Impostor Of Selling Community Land
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Opinion Biafra: President Obama And The Looming 2016 Pogrom In Nigeria By Benjamin U. Nwosu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Human Trafficking: Asemota, Nigerian Fugitive, Extradited To The UK
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Magu: Kebbi Monarch Accuses Malami Of Witch-hunting Ex-EFCC Boss
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dead After Being Shot During Edo Cult War
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Ethiopia Ethiopia's Tigray Crisis Worsens As Rocket Hits Eritrea’s Airport
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: How Former NECO Acting Registrar, Gana, Shielded Director, Ekele, From Dismissal Over Fake Certificates
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Attack, Abduct Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Land-grabbers Attack Lagos Community, Kill Resident, Injure Three Others
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Blocks Auditors From Verifying N1.3bn Spent On Capital Items
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Education Crisis Looms In AAUA Over Unpaid Salaries Of Lecturers
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad