Councillor Brutalises Brother’s Wife In Rivers State

A housewife, Mrs Love Nwanyanwu, has cried out for justice as she nurses pains of injuries sustained from brutality suffered at the hands of her in-laws allegedly led by Blackson Nwanyanwu, leader of Etche Legislative Assembly in the Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to the woman, the councillor, who is her husband’s younger brother, along with two others, beat her to stupor.

She claimed that Blackson boasted after the incident that nothing would happen as he was above the law.

She said one of them broke her head with a chair, leaving her to bleed profusely.

“Surprisedly, my brother in-law, Hon. Blackson Nwayanwu, leader of Etche Legislative Assembly accused me of being a witch and led other of his siblings to beat me. They dragged me into a room and hit me with all manner of items including chairs. Blood was gushing from my head before they left me to die.

“This was the boy that lived with me and my husband throughout his secondary and university education when he had no one. If I were a witch, why didn’t I poison or kill him while we were training him? My husband trained him from secondary school to university. I paid his last school fees and he promised that when he graduated, he would ensure my children did not suffer.”

The woman called on the relevant authorities to properly investigate the matter and ensure Blackson was brought to book.