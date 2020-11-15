EndSARS: Christian Association Of Nigeria Urges Government To Address Agitations Of Young Citizens

The Christian Association of Nigeria has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the agitations of the youth demanding good governance in the country.

Recall that a few weeks ago, the youth poured out to the streets to demand better governance and an end to police brutality, leading to the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital, CAN National President, Rev. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, said the youth remained the pillar of the country.

Ayokunle said the youth have also woken up to see that the country needed good leadership to drive its ailing economy and provide employment opportunities.

He said, "I want the government not to trivialise the voice of the youth but to ensure and work assiduously and make concrete plans for them in the developmental program of the country especially in creating an enabling environment for employment for the youth.

"With the way they have spoken, I also want to advise the youth to be patient because Rome was not built in a day. They also need to allow the government to have space to rejigged things and make plans for them."

He, however, encouraged the people of the country to be steadfast in their prayers for a better country.

He added, "If any year is good, we need to praise Him and if otherwise, we need to talk to Him the more on the need to make the year better for us.

"The situation of the country has shown to us that power belongs to Him and not to us. Any good we receive is not because we merit it."