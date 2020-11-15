#EndSARS: Christian Association Of Nigeria Urges Government To Address Agitations Of Young Citizens

Recall that a few weeks ago, the youth poured out to the streets to demand better governance and an end to police brutality, leading to the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

The Christian Association of Nigeria has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently address the agitations of the youth demanding good governance in the country. 

Recall that a few weeks ago, the youth poured out to the streets to demand better governance and an end to police brutality, leading to the disbanding of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police. 

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital, CAN National President, Rev.  Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, said the youth remained the pillar of the country.

Ayokunle said the youth have also woken up to see that the country needed good leadership to drive its ailing economy and provide employment opportunities. 

He said, "I want the government not to trivialise the voice of the youth but to ensure and work assiduously and make concrete plans for them in the developmental program of the country especially in creating an enabling environment for employment for the youth.

"With the way they have spoken, I also want to advise the youth to be patient because Rome was not built in a day. They also need to allow the government to have space to rejigged things and make plans for them." 

He, however, encouraged the people of the country to be steadfast in their prayers for a better country.

He added, "If any year is good, we need to praise Him and if otherwise, we need to talk to Him the more on the need to make the year better for us. 

"The situation of the country has shown to us that power belongs to Him and not to us. Any good we receive is not because we merit it."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Governor Sanwo-Olu Failed To Communicate Curfew Time Change To Us, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Safaa, Buhari Support Group Members Threaten Young Hausa Lady For Supporting #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Magu: Kebbi Monarch Accuses Malami Of Witch-hunting Ex-EFCC Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dead After Being Shot During Edo Cult War
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Attack, Abduct Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Indorama Reacts To SaharaReporters’ Story, Claims To Be Unaware Of Staff Medical Treatment Abroad
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Blocks Auditors From Verifying N1.3bn Spent On Capital Items
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS We’re Sad Sanwo-Olu Denied Inviting Nigerian Army During EndSARS Crisis, General Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad