Married Man Sets Self, Girlfriend Ablaze In Benue State For Refusing Marriage Proposal

The duo died from the incident, which happened off Inikpi Street, High-level area of Makurdi, the state capital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 15, 2020

Nicodemus Nomyange, a 40-year-old married man, has set himself and his girlfriend, Shininenge Pam, ablaze in Benue State.

The duo died from the incident, which happened off Inikpi Street, High-level area of Makurdi, the state capital.

Trouble started when Nomyange, who had been discreetly seeing Pam for a while, proposed marriage to her, an advance she declined citing her preference to marry a single man and not one, who already had a wife.

Unable to handle the rejection, Nomyange went to her apartment, shut all the doors and windows and set the whole building ablaze.

Efforts to save them failed and they both died after sustaining various degrees of burns.

Their charred remains have been deposited at the Federal Medical Center, Makurdi, by officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who were at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, Benue State Police Command spokesperson confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dead After Being Shot During Edo Cult War
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Assistant Commissioner Of Police Dead After Being Shot During Edo Cult War
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Despite Tracking Her, Nigerian Army Says It Is Not Looking For DJ Switch
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Blocks Auditors From Verifying N1.3bn Spent On Capital Items
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: President Buhari Authorised Deployment Of Soldiers To Restore Order At Lekki Toll Gate, Army Commander Tells Panel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Indorama Reacts To SaharaReporters’ Story, Claims To Be Unaware Of Staff Medical Treatment Abroad
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Magu: Kebbi Monarch Accuses Malami Of Witch-hunting Ex-EFCC Boss
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Shoot One Person, Kidnap Three Others In Kaduna Polytechnic, Rector Reveals
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kidnappers Attack, Abduct Travellers In Ondo
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad