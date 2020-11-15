Married Man Sets Self, Girlfriend Ablaze In Benue State For Refusing Marriage Proposal

Nicodemus Nomyange, a 40-year-old married man, has set himself and his girlfriend, Shininenge Pam, ablaze in Benue State.

The duo died from the incident, which happened off Inikpi Street, High-level area of Makurdi, the state capital.

Trouble started when Nomyange, who had been discreetly seeing Pam for a while, proposed marriage to her, an advance she declined citing her preference to marry a single man and not one, who already had a wife.

Unable to handle the rejection, Nomyange went to her apartment, shut all the doors and windows and set the whole building ablaze.

Efforts to save them failed and they both died after sustaining various degrees of burns.

Their charred remains have been deposited at the Federal Medical Center, Makurdi, by officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps, who were at the scene of the incident.

Meanwhile, Benue State Police Command spokesperson confirmed the incident, describing it as unfortunate.