Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday

Nigerians are calling for mass boycott of banks, who acted on an order from the Central Bank of Nigeria to freeze the accounts of some #EndSARS protest organisers.

The accounts of some prominent organisers of the protest had been frozen since October 19 on the orders of the CBN before the apex bank approached the court on November 6 to legalise its action.

Photo Collage: The banks.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja granted the request to freeze accounts in Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank.

Stanbic IBTC rejected the order by the CBN, describing it as anti-people.

Those affected include Bolatito Racheal Oduala, Chima David Ibebunjoh, Mary Doose Kpengwa, Saadat Temitope Bibi, Bassey Victor Israel, Wisdom Busaosowo Obi, Nicholas Ikhalea Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Lanre Yusuf, Uhuo Ezenwanyi Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.

Others are Adegoke Pamilerin Yusif. Umoh Grace Ekanem, Babatunde Victor Segun, Mulu Louis Teghenan, Mary Oshifowora, Winifred Akpevweoghene Jacob, Victor Solomon, Idunu A. Williams, and Gatefield Nigeria Limited.

The decision by the banks to comply with the directive has left a sour taste in the mouth of young Nigerians, who have vowed to boycott all banks involved by closing all accounts and withdrawing all of their monies.

Idiat Razak, a businesswoman, told SaharaReporters on Sunday that her business account was domiciled in one of the concerned banks and she would be closing it down first thing on Monday morning.

“I have a cousin who went missing for years, we didn’t know what happened and it really caused problems in our family. One day we got a call from a mortuary saying that someone saw him there.

“When we went his body had gunshot wounds, they said SARS that dropped his body there so I was among those who protested. I know the pain and so it is even more insulting that a bank where I keep my money would want to side with this evil government. We have choices and we will show them that this generation is different -- I will be there first thing on Monday morning,” she said defiantly.

A member of the National Youth Service Corp, who only wanted to be known as Ms Adudu due to NYSC policy, said she wished she could take her money out of Access Bank but cannot because it is the only way she gets her monthly stipend from the government.

“I have an account with Access Bank that they opened for us in orientation camp but I cannot until I finish serving but I have been retweeting to create awareness,” she said.

Meanwhile, the calls for a boycott has been gathering momentum on Twitter.

Popular doctor, Olufunmilayo Harvey, tweeted, “I will never understand how a bank chooses to side with a shameless government that oversees the killing and shooting of its citizens. How a bank will side with them instead of the citizens who are the actual reason the bank even exists is beyond me. Access Bank is a total disgrace.”

I will never understand how a bank chooses to side with a shameless govt that oversees the killing and shooting of its citizens.



How a bank will side with them instead of the citizens who are the actual reason the bank even exists is beyond me.



Access Bank is a total disgrace. — #OurFavOnlineDoc ð©ºð³ð¬ð¬ð§ð (@DrOlufunmilayo) November 14, 2020

Rights activist, Aisha Yesufu, called for the boycott of Access Bank.

They messed with the wrong generation #BoycottAccessBank@myaccessbank you really messed up big time. This #CoconutHeadGeneration are not smiling — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) November 14, 2020

Peter Chukwumuanya said, “What to do is too simple, we start the online protest all over, but most importantly, boycott banks that froze those accounts, start with Access Bank, #BoycottAccessBank and this start tomorrow. Meanwhile, anyone who wants me to send him/her money must not send Access Bank, simple.”