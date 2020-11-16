BREAKING: Ex-FIRS Chairman, Fowler, Returns To EFCC Office Over Fresh N9.2bn Traced To Personal Account

SaharaReporters gathered that a fresh N9.2bn was traced to Fowler’s personal account from Lagos Inland Revenue Service and Alpha Beta scam in which a former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, had also been mentioned.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2020

A former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Babatunde Fowler, on Monday returned to the Lagos office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for question over his involvement in alleged financial misappropriation under his watch.

SaharaReporters gathered that a fresh N9.2bn was traced to Fowler’s personal account from Lagos Inland Revenue Service and Alpha Beta scam in which a former governor of Lagos, Bola Tinubu, had also been mentioned.

Babatunde Fowler

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: EFCC Arrests Former FIRS Chairman, Tunde Fowler, Over Alleged N5b Fraud 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

Recall that the former FIRS boss was on November 2 invited for questioning by the EFCC over a N5bn fraud perpetrated in the agency under his watch.

Earlier, nine senior officials of the agency were detained by the EFCC over alleged multi-billion naira fraud in 2019.

Fowler was sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 after a query for worsening tax revenues since 2015.

He was also accused of a lavish lifestyle, bankrolling extravagant parties and concerts in Lagos, poor corporate governance structures at the FIRS, poor audits at the FIRS, high handedness in office, diversion of funds, brazen corruption and awarding contracts to stooges and cronies.

He was still being questioned at the Lagos office of the anti-graft agency as at the time of this report.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#EndSARS Unfreeze #EndSARS Promoters’ Bank Accounts, Galadima Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos By-election: Court To Hear Suit Disqualifying APC's Candidate December 9
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Indorama Reacts To SaharaReporters’ Story, Claims To Be Unaware Of Staff Medical Treatment Abroad
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Governor Sanwo-Olu Failed To Communicate Curfew Time Change To Us, Nigerian Army Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians React As UAE Grants 10-year Golden Residency Visa To PhD Holders, Top Graduates
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Millionaire Pastor, Shepherd Bushiri, Flees South Africa Ahead Of Fraud Trial
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
News Criticism Trails Tony Elumelu’s Acceptance Of Belgium's King Leopold Award Over Congo Genocide
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Soldiers Invade Rivers Community Against Court Order, Destroy N500m Properties
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Islamic Scholar Reports #EndSARS Protesters To DSS
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
United States of America Trump Acknowledges Biden’s Victory, Maintains US Election Rigged
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 753 Nigerian Traders Sign Document To Return To Nigeria Over Hate, Xenophobic Attacks By Ghanaians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Court Adjourns Hearing In Case Of EndSARS Protester, Eromosele, After Judge Complains Of Large Media Presence
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Unfreeze #EndSARS Promoters’ Bank Accounts, Galadima Tells Buhari
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #FreeEromosele: After Eight Days In Illegal Detention, Police Return Eromosele To Lagos
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad