BREAKING: Police To Arraign #EndSARS Protester, Eromosele, In Lagos Court

Eromosele was arrested from his home in Lagos and illegally detained for eight days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2020

The Nigeria Police Force has concluded plans to arraign Eromosele Adene in court for partaking in the recent #EndSARS protest.

Eromosele

He was moved to Abuja for interrogation and detention before he was returned to Lagos on Sunday night to appear before the court.

He will be arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate Court, his sister, Onomene Adene, confirmed to SaharaReporters.

The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has continued to clamp down on citizens, who took part in the #EndSARS protest.

The Nigerian Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria earlier in the week obtained a court order to freeze the bank accounts of some #ENDSARS participants, sparking outrage among citizens.

SaharaReporters, New York

