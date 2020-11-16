#EndSARS: If I Didn’t Speak Up Against Police Brutality, I Would Be A Coward – Wizkid

The musician disclosed this when he appeared on Capital Xtra’s ‘The Norte Show’, saying that he participated actively in the demonstration because of his unpleasant experience.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2020

Nigerian musician, Ayodeji Balogun popularly known as Wizkid, has opened up on the reason he was actively involved in the #EndSARS protest.

The musician disclosed this when he appeared on Capital Xtra’s ‘The Norte Show’, saying that he participated actively in the demonstration because of his unpleasant experience.

He further explained that if he had not spoken up, he would have been a coward.

He said, “Police brutality is a serious situation back home in Nigeria. It has been 60 years of political injustice, nepotism, madness and corruption at the highest level.

“It is sad that my son is about to be 10 years old and Nigeria is still going through all these madness. If I didn’t speak up or use my voice, then I would be a coward. I will continue to speak about things that affect people in their daily lives.

“I had been a victim of police brutality before I became popular and I know it still goes on. That needs to end. We deserve good governance in Nigeria.”

