Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency

The gunmen also destroyed property at the agency’s office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2020

Five staff of Benue State Internal Revenue Service were on Monday abducted by gunmen in Vandeikya Local Government Area.

The gunmen also destroyed property at the agency’s office.

File photo of a gunman wearing bullets

Speaking on the incident, media aide to the chairman of the agency, Ati Terkula, said, “The gunmen attacked the officially gazetted inspection point in Vandeikya LGA, destroyed property and kidnapped five staff on duty.

“The gunmen, who were dressed in military uniform, drove in a Hilux van with three motorcycles and invaded the branch Atser BIRS inspection point in Vandeikya.

“At present, the whereabouts of the staff is unknown and the matter has been reported at the Vandeikya Divisional Police Station.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Southern Ijaw Community Leaders Debunk Report Of Gun Battle Ahead Of Supplementary Poll
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tompolo Accused Of Blowing Up Oil Pipelines In Delta
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Police Arraign Medical Doctor For Allegedly Raping Married Woman In Adamawa
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Decomposed Body Of Kidnapped Delta Monarch Found In Umunede
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct 16 Persons In Ondo, Amotekun Rescues Two Victims
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians React As UAE Grants 10-year Golden Residency Visa To PhD Holders, Top Graduates
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Links Increase In Petrol Price To Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Threatens To Close African Shrine Over Hosting Of Meeting On #EndSARS
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Unfreeze #EndSARS Promoters’ Bank Accounts, Galadima Tells Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Islamic Scholar Reports #EndSARS Protesters To DSS
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Criticism Trails Tony Elumelu’s Acceptance Of Belgium's King Leopold Award Over Congo Genocide
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam MURIC Condemns Lawsuit Seeking Removal Of Arabic Language From Naira Notes
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Soldiers Invade Rivers Community Against Court Order, Destroy N500m Properties
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News CORE Calls for Mass Action Over Increase In Petrol Price, Economic Hardship
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad