Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency

Five staff of Benue State Internal Revenue Service were on Monday abducted by gunmen in Vandeikya Local Government Area.

The gunmen also destroyed property at the agency’s office.

File photo of a gunman wearing bullets

Speaking on the incident, media aide to the chairman of the agency, Ati Terkula, said, “The gunmen attacked the officially gazetted inspection point in Vandeikya LGA, destroyed property and kidnapped five staff on duty.

“The gunmen, who were dressed in military uniform, drove in a Hilux van with three motorcycles and invaded the branch Atser BIRS inspection point in Vandeikya.

“At present, the whereabouts of the staff is unknown and the matter has been reported at the Vandeikya Divisional Police Station.”