Islamic Scholar Reports #EndSARS Protesters To DSS

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2020

An Islamic scholar and security expert, Mallam Lawal Gusau, has lodged a complaint against a group called Feminist Coalition to the Department of State Services for the role it played in the #EndSARS protest.

The Feminist Coalition is a promoter of the #EndSARS protest and it raised about N147m for the cause.

His letter of complaint reads partly, “Fikhirriya, a Nigerian residing in the United Kingdom, has been the brains behind the crisis and she did confess in her social media postings as well as interview with the BBC Hausa Service.”

He also wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari, the British High Commission, the African Union, the United Nations and the United States Government.

The petition added, “So, we hold Fikhirriya, her NGO and all those related with the protests responsible for lives that were lost as well as all the properties destroyed by the protesters across the nation.

“In view of the above, we wish to request you to use your good offices and God-given position to commence full-scale investigation, arrest and prosecution of Fikhirriya and her co-travellers.

“We have attached all documented facts that will not only prove our evidence but will give you more insight into Fikhirriya’s excesses and disrespect to the people and government of Nigeria.”

SaharaReporters, New York

