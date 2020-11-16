Kano: Two National Youth Service Corps Members Test Positive For Coronavirus

Coordinator of the scheme in Kano State, Hajiya Aisha Tata, made the disclosure on Monday while speaking with journalists after the induction of the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream A corps members, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Two members of the National Youth Service Corps have tested positive for Coronavirus in Kano State.

Tata disclosed that 826 corps members posted to the state had undergone screening on COVID-19 before they were allowed access to the orientation camp.

She said, “As you have seen, we have provided all the necessary prevention facilities and ensured that all the corps members used them.

“We have also ensured comprehensive fumigation to ensure that the camp remains a clean environment for the corps members.”

The oath of allegiance was administered on the corps members by Chief Magistrate Jibril Muhammad.

