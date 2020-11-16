Lagos By-election: Court To Hear Suit Disqualifying APC's Candidate December 9

The suit filed by Babatunde Gbadamosi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the poll, is also seeking the disqualification of the APC for fielding an ineligible candidate.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 16, 2020

The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed December 9, 2020, for hearing in a suit seeking to disqualify Tokunbo Abiru, candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election.

The suit filed by Babatunde Gbadamosi, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the poll, is also seeking the disqualification of the APC for fielding an ineligible candidate.

Tokunbo Abiru; Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Gbadamosi prayed the court to disqualify Abiru on the grounds that he registered twice and possesses two voter cards.

Gbadamosi said the act was a violation of Section 31 of the Electoral Act.

Counsel representing PDP, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), is praying the court for an order "nullifying, cancelling and voiding the nomination, submission and acceptance of the name of Abiru as the candidate of the APC for the by-election".

Counsels representing APC's candidate, Abiodun Owonikoko (SAN) and Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), asked the court to dismiss the suit for lack of jurisdiction and failure to meet the requirements of Section 285 (9) of the constitution.

At the resumption of proceeding on Monday, Justice Chuka Obiozor said he will hear all pending applications and substantive suit in the case.

Justice Obiozor also directed the lawyers to abridge the time for filing their processes before adjourning the matter to December 9 for hearing.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had fixed December 5, 2020 for the conduct of the postponed by-elections in 11 states.

INEC was forced to postpone the election following the outbreak of the peaceful #EndSARS protest.

INEC had also said it postponed the election following vandalisation of its offices and facilities by hoodlums.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Unfreeze #EndSARS Promoters’ Bank Accounts, Galadima Tells Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ex-FIRS Chairman, Fowler, Returns To EFCC Office Over Fresh N9.2bn Traced To Personal Account
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Magu: Kebbi Monarch Accuses Malami Of Witch-hunting Ex-EFCC Boss
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Nigerian Senate Blocks Auditors From Verifying N1.3bn Spent On Capital Items
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
International Foreign Leaders Save Buhari From Embarrassment As Obasanjo, Jonathan, Others Shun Inaugural June 12 Democracy Day
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Nigerians React As UAE Grants 10-year Golden Residency Visa To PhD Holders, Top Graduates
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Links Increase In Petrol Price To Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Threatens To Close African Shrine Over Hosting Of Meeting On #EndSARS
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Unfreeze #EndSARS Promoters’ Bank Accounts, Galadima Tells Buhari
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Islamic Scholar Reports #EndSARS Protesters To DSS
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Criticism Trails Tony Elumelu’s Acceptance Of Belgium's King Leopold Award Over Congo Genocide
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Police Lagos Police Raid Black Spots, Arrest 720 Suspects, Recover Weapons
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam MURIC Condemns Lawsuit Seeking Removal Of Arabic Language From Naira Notes
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights Nigerian Soldiers Invade Rivers Community Against Court Order, Destroy N500m Properties
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad