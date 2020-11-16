Ondo Election: My Life Under Threat For Challenging Akeredolu's Victory In Court, Says PDP Candidate, Jegede

Eyitayo Jegede, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, has raised the alarm over a threat to his life.

Jegede said the threat was linked with the petition he filed against Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

The PDP candidate had on October 30, 2020, filed a petition before the state's Election Petition Tribunal to challenge the election of Akeredolu as governor for a second term.

Jegede, in the petition filed through his counsel, Ifedayo Adedipe, raised observations on the conduct of the election, alleging massive irregularities, violence, vote-buying and intimidation of party supporters.

He also joined the Independent National Electoral Commission, the All Progressives Congress, and deputy governor-elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the petition.

He also faulted the emergence of Akeredolu during the APC primaries and asked the tribunal to declare him winner of the election.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his media aide, Gbenga Akinmoyo, the PDP candidate alleged that several meetings had been held to pin him down on the step he already took to challenge the results of the election at the tribunal.

He called on security agencies to act on the threat to his life.

The statement reads, "Information at the disposal of Eyitayo Jegede Campaign Organisation is that there is a security threat to the candidate of the PDP in the election of 10th October 2020, especially about the petition which he lodged against the APC at the election tribunal.

"Sources confirmed that various meetings had been held at very high quarters by those who feel threatened by the step taken by the candidate.

"We use this opportunity to notify the security agencies of this threat and/or likely breach of security around our candidate, we believe the security agencies will rise to the occasion and take the threat seriously."