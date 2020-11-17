Biden Makes Nine White House Appointments

US President-elect, Joe Biden, on Tuesday, appointed nine close campaign aides into key White House positions despite President Donald Trump's continued legal battle on the result of the election.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2020

Biden named Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff.

“I am proud to announce additional members of my senior team who will help us build back better than before.

“America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation,” the President-elect said in a statement.

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, will become Deputy Chief of Staff, Steve Ricchetti, a longtime Biden adviser and lobbyist, will become counselor to the President.

Cedric Richmond of Louisiana, who was National Co-chairman of Biden's campaign, will become senior adviser to the President and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement.

Biden also named Mike Donilon, a chief strategist for his campaign and a veteran Democratic tactician, to serve as senior advisor to the President.

“The team we have already started to assemble will enable us to meet the challenges facing our country on day one,” part of the statement reads.

Other appointments include the Chief of Staff and senior advisor to incoming First Lady, Jill Biden, a counsel to the President and a director of Oval Office operations.

The appointments come as Trump continues to challenge the result of the November 3 election and refuses to concede victory to Biden, and as his administration has declined to formally cooperate with Biden’s transition team.

SaharaReporters, New York

