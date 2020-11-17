Saudi Arabia Offers Varsity Scholarship Slot To 424 Nigerians — Embassy

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2020

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia said it is offering 424 scholarship slots for Nigerian students to study various courses in Saudi universities.

A statement by the Royal Embassy in Abuja, on Monday, said the slots are part of the 6,597 scholarship that the kingdom distributes annually to African students.

According to the statement, 150 slots are also given to students from the Republic of Benin annually.

“For the links and conditions to apply for the scholarship, students are advised to seek information from the Ministry of Foreign affairs and Ministry of Education in their countries.

Information may also be obtained from the Royal Embassy.

“The Embassy appreciates the cordial relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as with the friendly African countries,” the statement read in part.

SaharaReporters, New York

