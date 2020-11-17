Traditional Ruler, Son Shot Dead In Kaduna

The widow of the district head also sustained injuries from machete cuts while her daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 17, 2020

Armed men on Tuesday launched an attack on Ma-zakki Village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing Haruna Kuye, district head of Gidan Zaki and his son.

The widow of the district head also sustained injuries from machete cuts while her daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said, “Security report stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle.

“Troops in collaboration with other security agencies are carrying out investigations and trailing the assailants.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai has condemned the killings as evil and violation of the sanctity of the human lives by enemies of peace who must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The governor who condoled the Kuye family and the Atyap Traditional Council, prayed for the repose of the souls of the district head and his son.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Bandits Kidnap 12 Senior Police Officers, Family Selling Properties To Pay Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nobody Can Arrest Me, I’m Doing God’s Work, Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks Nigerian Soldiers In New Video
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Bandits Free Sharia Court Judges After N2m Ransom Payment
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Abduct 16 Persons In Ondo, Amotekun Rescues Two Victims
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Insecurity My Government Won’t Stop Negotiating With Bandits, Zamfara Governor Says
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests ―President Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Lagos Police Threatens To Close African Shrine Over Hosting Of Meeting On #EndSARS
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap 12 Senior Police Officers, Family Selling Properties To Pay Ransom
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Policemen Block Road Leading To African Shrine Over Planned #EndSARS Meeting
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education ‘We’re Treated Like Slaves’—Nigerians Teaching At Ugandan Varsity Cry Out
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Travel Nigerians React As UAE Grants 10-year Golden Residency Visa To PhD Holders, Top Graduates
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Dumps PDP, Joins APC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Many Injured As Task Force, Commercial Motorcycle Riders Clash In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Saudi Arabia Offers Varsity Scholarship Slot To 424 Nigerians — Embassy
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerians Plan To Close Account With Banks Freezing #EndSARS Protesters Accounts On Monday
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad