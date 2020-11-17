Traditional Ruler, Son Shot Dead In Kaduna

Armed men on Tuesday launched an attack on Ma-zakki Village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing Haruna Kuye, district head of Gidan Zaki and his son.

The widow of the district head also sustained injuries from machete cuts while her daughter had a gunshot wound on her finger.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed the incident in a statement.

He said, “Security report stated that the act was carried out by about five men wielding AK-47 rifles and machetes, who also tried to burn the house and a vehicle.

“Troops in collaboration with other security agencies are carrying out investigations and trailing the assailants.

“Governor Nasir el-Rufai has condemned the killings as evil and violation of the sanctity of the human lives by enemies of peace who must be fished out and made to face the wrath of the law.

“The governor who condoled the Kuye family and the Atyap Traditional Council, prayed for the repose of the souls of the district head and his son.”

