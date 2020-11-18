Bandits Ambush Security Personnel In Kaduna, Kill Three, Injure Two

Three members of the Kaduna Vigilante Service were on Tuesday night killed during a clash with bandits in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The security personnel were ambushed by the bandits on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku area of the state.

Two others were also injured in the attack.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “The Kaduna State Vigilance Service has informed the Kaduna State Government that the service lost three personnel on Tuesday night in Chikun Local Government Area.

“According to the service, bandits ambushed the personnel at Dande Village on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area.

“The identities of the slain personnel are Alison Musa, Dauda Audu and Ishaya Sarki. Those injured are Ayuba Tanko and Doza Adamu.

“Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai has sent condolences to their families and prayed for the repose of their souls, while wishing those that sustained injuries speedy recovery.

“The governor has also commended land and air troops of Operation Thunder Strike for a successful operation around the Kuku area at Kagarko Local Government Area axis of Kaduna-Abuja Road.

“The governor said he received with gratitude, information that the first air strikes hit some of the target structures and neutralized some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by a Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships which provided close air support to the troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits’ enclave.”