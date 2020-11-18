Civil Defence Officers Beat Up Traffic Controllers In Abuja Over Road Access

Following the argument over right of way, the civil defence officers then alighted from the bus and beat the traffic controllers, causing bodily harm and smashing their cell phones.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2020

Some officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have allegedly beaten up traffic controllers over the right of way on Tuesday evening in Abuja.

The controllers were directing traffic at Kugbo along Mararaba - Nyanya highway when the coaster bus conveying the civil defence officers arrived at the scene and insisted on following an illegal route to beat traffic.

Following the argument over right of way, the civil defence officers then alighted from the bus and beat the traffic controllers, causing bodily harm and smashing their cell phones.

The civil defence officers allegedly sprayed teargas into the eyes of one of the traffic controllers and threatened to deal with them more severely next time.

Chairman of FCT Traffic Management Team, Ikahro Attaj, described the action of the civil defence as barbaric.

Meanwhile, the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has ordered a speedy and comprehensive investigation of the matter.

"The investigation is ongoing on the matter, the CG has temporarily suspended the officers involved, seized their vehicle, and detained the driver, and assured us that everything humanly possible would be done to ensure that justice prevails in the case," said the Muhammadu, according to a statement posted by Attah on his Facebook page.

"The Commandant General, therefore, apologies to management and men of VIO and assured them of the Corps maximum cooperation and support in discharging their constitutional duties."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerians Who Forced 19-Year Old Into Prostitution In Russia Get 14-year Jail Term
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Anambra Lawmaker 'Omonbala' Beats Up Doctor Who Opposed Unprofessional Practices At His Hospital
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Businessman Gets 140 Years Imprisonment For Forging Cheque
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME UniJos Student Killed 24 Hours After Admitting He Could 'Die In The Struggle'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME 30-yr-old Stabbed To Death By Masquerade Hours Before Assuming New Job
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America Biden Makes Nine White House Appointments
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nobody Can Arrest Me, I’m Doing God’s Work, Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks Nigerian Soldiers In New Video
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
#EndSARS You Can't Criminalise Protest, Activists Tell Buhari As Demonstration Is Set To Resume In Abuja
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Kaduna-Abuja Highway: Kidnappers Demand N270m Ransom To Release 9 ABU Students
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Dumps PDP, Joins APC
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Quality Of Leadership From North Has Been Disappointing, Embarrassing —AYCF
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Army Bullet Manufactured In Serbia Used On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, Investigation Shows As Families Of Victims Cry Out
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Deputy Director To 14-Year Jail For Defrauding Job Seekers Of N7m
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kidnap 12 Senior Police Officers, Family Selling Properties To Pay Ransom
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
#EndSARS I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests ―President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS ASUU Strike Not Only On IPPIS, NLC President Say
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Tension As Commercial Motorcycle Riders, Task Force Officials Clash Again In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad