Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has ordered the arrest of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of defunct Pension Reformed Task Team, following his repeated failure to appear for continuation of his trial on money laundering charges.

Okon Abang, judge, who gave the order in a ruling on Wednesday, also revoked the bail earlier granted the fleeing defendant.

Maina

Abang ordered all security agencies in the country to arrest Maina “wherever he may be found” and produce him in court, “without delay”.

Lawyer of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mohammed Abubakar, while making the application, told the court that the former pension boss, who was granted bail in the sum of N500m with a surety in like sum, who must be a serving senator, had jumped bail.

The court agreed with the EFCC that Maina’s absence from his trial on four successive dates was without a cogent or verifiable evidence.

Recall that Maina spent over seven months on remand at Kuje Correctional Center before the court released him on bail after Senator Ndume agreed to stand surety for him.