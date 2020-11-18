ENDSARS: Buratai Reacts To CNN Report On Lekki Massacre, Insists Nigerian Army Observed Rules Of Engagement

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has insisted that the Nigerian Army acted professionally and kept to the rules of engagement in the handling the #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020.

He disclosed this while reacting to a report by CNN on Wednesday, which revealed how soldiers of the Nigerian Army killed several peaceful demonstators at Lekki Toll Gate.

Buratai spoke while receiving members of the House of Representatives Committee on Army on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said, “Let me assure you and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army is professional. We follow our rules of engagement. Nigerians should feel safe.

"We abide by rules of engagement and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

While speaking on the issue of kidnapping and banditry along Abuja– Kaduna Road, Buratai said, “The issues of kidnapping and bandits attacks are being taken care of.”

He disclosed that the Nigerian Army Aviation is being reactivated, pointing out that the helicopter project was at the ‘heart of our plans'.

He added, "In this regard, we have acquired two helicopters from the Transmission Company of Nigeria. We have added them to our platform and they will be rehabilitated and used for research.”

He said there was need for a Special Intervention Fund from the government for procurement of more equipment, training and provision of accommodation and other infrastructure in military barracks.

"Even though the budget has been made, there may be requirement for virement of funds because of shortage of funds needed for procurement of hardware especially to tackle the challenges in the North-East and North-West," he said.

In his own remarks, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Army, Hon Abdulrasaq Namdas, disclosed that they were at the army headquarters to brief the COAS about their observations during their oversight visit to military formations across the country.