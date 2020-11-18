#ENDSARS: Buratai Reacts To CNN Report On Lekki Massacre, Insists Nigerian Army Observed Rules Of Engagement

He said, “Let me assure you and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army is professional. We follow our rules of engagement. Nigerians should feel safe."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2020

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, has insisted that the Nigerian Army acted professionally and kept to the rules of engagement in the handling the #ENDSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on October 20, 2020.

He disclosed this while reacting to a report by CNN on Wednesday, which revealed how soldiers of the Nigerian Army killed several peaceful demonstators at Lekki Toll Gate.

Buratai spoke while receiving members of the House of Representatives Committee on Army on Wednesday in Abuja.

Nigeria's Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai.

He said, “Let me assure you and all Nigerians that the Nigerian Army is professional. We follow our rules of engagement. Nigerians should feel safe.

"We abide by rules of engagement and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

While speaking on the issue of kidnapping and banditry along Abuja– Kaduna Road, Buratai said, “The issues of kidnapping and bandits attacks are being taken care of.” 

He disclosed that the Nigerian Army Aviation is being reactivated, pointing out that the helicopter project was at the ‘heart of our plans'.

He added, "In this regard, we have acquired two helicopters from the Transmission Company of Nigeria. We have added them to our platform and they will be rehabilitated and used for research.”

He said there was need for a Special Intervention Fund from the government for procurement of more equipment, training and provision of accommodation and other infrastructure in military barracks.

"Even though the budget has been made, there may be requirement for virement of funds because of shortage of funds needed for procurement of hardware especially to tackle the challenges in the North-East and North-West," he said.

In his own remarks, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Army, Hon Abdulrasaq Namdas, disclosed that they were at the army headquarters to brief the COAS about their observations during their oversight visit to military formations across the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

#EndSARS Nigeria Army Bullet Manufactured In Serbia Used On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, Investigation Shows As Families Of Victims Cry Out
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Military Airstrike Hits Bandits’ Camp Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Kills Scores —Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Political Parties Ask President Buhari, Buratai, NBC Director-General To Resign Over Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Is A Dictatorship, DJ Switch Says, Asks Governor Sanwo-Olu To Tell Nigerians Truth About Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
#EndSARS I Won’t Allow A Repeat Of #EndSARS Protests ―President Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
#EndSARS You Can't Criminalise Protest, Activists Tell Buhari As Demonstration Is Set To Resume In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigeria Army Bullet Manufactured In Serbia Used On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, Investigation Shows As Families Of Victims Cry Out
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military Military Airstrike Hits Bandits’ Camp Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Kills Scores —Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Political Parties Ask President Buhari, Buratai, NBC Director-General To Resign Over Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
South Africa Pastor Shepherd Busiri, Wife Accused Of Fraud In South Africa Turn Themselves In To Police In Malawi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Makes Nine White House Appointments
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News Tension As Commercial Motorcycle Riders, Task Force Officials Clash Again In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel Despite COVID-19 Restrictions, Nigeria Has Highest Asylum Seekers To Canada
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Ambush Security Personnel In Kaduna, Kill Three, Injure Two
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics AMCON Seizes Jimoh Ibrahim’s Properties, Freezes Accounts Over N69.4bn Debt
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Supreme Court Dismisses Six Suits Against Bayelsa Governor, Deputy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigeria Is A Dictatorship, DJ Switch Says, Asks Governor Sanwo-Olu To Tell Nigerians Truth About Lekki Massacre
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad