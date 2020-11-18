Gunmen Kill Polytechnic Lecturer In Ogun

Some gunmen on Wednesday murdered Engr. Mufutau Olayemi, a lecturer at D.S Adegbenro ICT Polytechnic, Itori, Ogun State.

Olayemi, who is Head, Department of Electrical Engineering at the polytechnic, was shot dead by the suspected assassins on his way home from a conference.

He was shot several times while his assailants left without removing any item from his car.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, confirmed the incident.

Oyeyemi said the command was treating it as a case of assassination, stressing that detectives from the homicide section had been dispatched to the area to investigate the matter and unravel those behind it.