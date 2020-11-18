Katsina Hisbah Board Destroys Cans, Bottles Of Alcohol In Daura

The action was carried out by Hisbah personnel in Daura Local Government Area on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2020

The Katsina State Hisbah Board have destroyed bottles of different beer worth million of naira in the state.

See Also Islam Hisbah Destroys Beer Bottles Worth N200m In Kano 0 Comments 1 Week Ago

Hisbah recently made headlines for destroying 1,975,000 bottles of beer worth over N200m in Kano State.

The agency established to enforce Sharia law in some states in Northern Nigeria, recently banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers and playing of music at social events by disk jockeys in Kano and Kebbi states.

The group also banned commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

This is in addition to other unusual directives reeled out by the Islamic police.

Despite condemnation from Nigerians, the group has continued its push for Islamic agenda in the North.

