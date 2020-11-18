Man Accuses Wife Of Witchcraft In Delta, Locks Her In Cage For Three Years

According to a human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who shared the story, the man despite accusing his wife of being a witch, made his way into the cage to have sex with her.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2020

A Nigerian man has reportedly caged his wife and mother of eight children identified as Gladys for over three years after she was accused of witchcraft in Orerokpe, Delta State.

Gwamnishu added that the woman had three of their children while she was in the cage.

He wrote, “ACCUSED OF WITCHCRAFT AND CAGED FOR MORE THAN three yEARS IN OREROKPE, DELTA STATE.
We received this few hours ago and we are currently in Orerokpe for her full REHABILITATION and the arrest and prosecution of all those involved in this despicable act. All road leads to OREROKPE.”

The activist said he and his team arrived Orerokpe on Tuesday morning and have moved the lady to the General Hospital in the community for treatment.

