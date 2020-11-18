N32.9bn Fraud: Court Fixes December 9 To Rule On Mompha's No Case Submission

Mompha had prayed the court to dismiss the N32.9bn case against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission but the commission opposed it, saying the social media celebrity has a case to answer.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2020

The Federal High Court in Lagos had fixed December 9, 2020 to rule on the application of no case submission filed by alleged Internet fraudster, Mr Ismail Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

Mompha had prayed the court to dismiss the N32.9bn case against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission but the commission opposed it, saying the social media celebrity has a case to answer.

Justice Mohammed Liman adjourned the judgment delivery to December 9 after hearing both parties.

The judge was to deliver ruling on Tuesday but it was moved.

They were informed that the ruling was not ready and that Justice Hassan was on official assignment outside the court's jurisdiction.

Mompha and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, were on March 4, 2020 re-arraigned before Liman on 22 counts of alleged money laundering and cyber fraud. 

They were first arraigned on a 14-count charge last November 25 following his arrest in October 2019 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Mompha pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

The EFCC opened trial and called 10 witnesses, who testified against both defendants.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Court Sentences Deputy Director To 14-Year Jail For Defrauding Job Seekers Of N7m
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption How Ministry Headed By Ex-Lagos Governor, Fashola, Illegally Paid ₦4.6bn Into Officials' Personal Accounts
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Corruption ICPC Arrests Four Immigration Officers For Corrupt Acts
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Corruption Man Condemned To Suffering, Owed Over N1 Billion After Executing Projects For Yahaya Bello-led Kogi State Government
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News EXCLUSIVE: Acting EFCC Chairman, Magu, Detained By Police In Abuja, To Be Returned To Aso Rock Villa For Further Interrogation
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

#EndSARS Nigeria Army Bullet Manufactured In Serbia Used On #EndSARS Protesters At Lekki Toll Gate, Investigation Shows As Families Of Victims Cry Out
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Tension As Commercial Motorcycle Riders, Task Force Officials Clash Again In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Military Military Airstrike Hits Bandits’ Camp Along Abuja-Kaduna Highway, Kills Scores —Defence Headquarters
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
United States of America Biden Makes Nine White House Appointments
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
#EndSARS You Can't Criminalise Protest, Activists Tell Buhari As Demonstration Is Set To Resume In Abuja
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #ENDSARS: Buratai Reacts To CNN Report On Lekki Massacre, Insists Nigerian Army Observed Rules Of Engagement
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Court Orders Arrest Of Ex-Pension Boss, Maina, Trial In Absentia
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Travel Despite COVID-19 Restrictions, Nigeria Has Highest Asylum Seekers To Canada
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Man Accuses Wife Of Witchcraft In Delta, Locks Her In Cage For Three Years
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Quality Of Leadership From North Has Been Disappointing, Embarrassing —AYCF
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Ebonyi Governor, Umahi, Dumps PDP, Joins APC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Nobody Can Arrest Me, I’m Doing God’s Work, Boko Haram Leader, Shekau Mocks Nigerian Soldiers In New Video
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad