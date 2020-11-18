N32.9bn Fraud: Court Fixes December 9 To Rule On Mompha's No Case Submission

The Federal High Court in Lagos had fixed December 9, 2020 to rule on the application of no case submission filed by alleged Internet fraudster, Mr Ismail Mustapha popularly known as Mompha.

Mompha had prayed the court to dismiss the N32.9bn case against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission but the commission opposed it, saying the social media celebrity has a case to answer.

Justice Mohammed Liman adjourned the judgment delivery to December 9 after hearing both parties.

The judge was to deliver ruling on Tuesday but it was moved.

They were informed that the ruling was not ready and that Justice Hassan was on official assignment outside the court's jurisdiction.

Mompha and his firm, Ismalob Global Investment Ltd, were on March 4, 2020 re-arraigned before Liman on 22 counts of alleged money laundering and cyber fraud.

They were first arraigned on a 14-count charge last November 25 following his arrest in October 2019 at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Mompha pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

The EFCC opened trial and called 10 witnesses, who testified against both defendants.