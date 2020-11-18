Nigeria Is A Dictatorship, DJ Switch Says, Asks Governor Sanwo-Olu To Tell Nigerians Truth About Lekki Massacre

Obianuju Catherine Udeh better known as DJ Switch has described Nigeria as a dictatorship pretending to be a democracy.

Udeh live-streamed the shooting of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos and has since had to go into hiding after the Nigerian Government started to crackdown on witnesses and those, who promoted the anti-police-brutality demonstrations.

DJ Switch

See Also Military #ENDSARS: Buratai Reacts To CNN Report On Lekki Massacre, Insists Nigerian Army Observed Rules Of Engagement

Speaking with CNN’s Becky Anderson, she asked Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to tell Nigerians the truth of what really happened because families are looking for their loved ones.

She said, “I do not hold what the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria says to heart. Nigeria is a dictatorship with a democratic face. I think that is primarily to please the international community. It is our right to protest for the change that we demand. This government has used force from the beginning.

“They started with infiltrating a peaceful protest with things but that did not work. Then they moved to bring the military in. So, the same government that says that it has banned SARS for close to four years are saying that it wants to have a dialogue.

“The President has not even addressed the incident that happened at the toll gate, so I do not take his words to heart. They must show accountability.

“With no due respect, I actually challenge the governor of Lagos State to just say the truth. They know the truth and they have conflicting stories with each other. Nigerians have died and this is not a time to play games.

“Families are looking for their loved ones. To be honest with you in regards to me, I do not know how to feel because on one hand, I am grateful that I am alive today but on the other hand I don’t know if to say I am lucky because it seems that the others were not lucky.

“The governor owes a responsibility to the citizens of Lagos State to say the truth.

“What I experienced that day was the worst experience of my life. The Nigerian Army that is supposed to protect us came with no warning; none.

“There was no representative to speak to us. We heard gunshots from behind the toll gate because we were at the other side of the toll gate. We heard the gunshots and people were running so what we did was to sit down, stay still and wave our flags.

“We believed that if we waved our flags, they would know that we were not there to cause any harm but to express our rights. There was no warning, they just started shooting and people were just dropping. I cannot explain that it was just a chaotic scene that most times, I find it difficult to close my eyes without seeing those things.

“After they left, the Nigeria Police came, SARS to be precise. From the uniforms we could see, especially a man that wore white, I don’t know who he was but he had a pistol. He was just shooting at us and we had to run for our lives. That is the short story.”