Pastor Shepherd Busiri, Wife Accused Of Fraud In South Africa Turn Themselves In To Police In Malawi

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2020

Shepherd Bushiri, a popular preacher, who jumped bail in South Africa and escaped in a private jet to his native Malawi, has turned himself in to the police.

His wife, Mary, also gave herself up for arrest and detention in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, on Wednesday morning.

The controversial pastor has a large following across Africa and is considered one of the richest religious leaders on the continent.

Investigators in South Africa say the case involves $6.6m fraud.

Bushiri, who had previously declared that he wanted to clear his name of the allegations has now returned to his native Malawi with his family.

Earlier this month, he and his wife were released on bail after being charged with fraud and money laundering. 

He said there had been attempts on his life and he accused the South African authorities of not offering protection.

Bushiri said his decision to skip bail as "a tactical withdrawal meant to preserve lives".

The cleric reportedly fled on Malawi's presidential jet with President Lazarus Chakwera sparking fears of a diplomatic row between the two countries.

The South African Government has said that it would work to extradite the duo back to the country to face justice.

