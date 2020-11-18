Tension As Commercial Motorcycle Riders, Task Force Officials Clash Again In Lagos

According to eyewitnesses, trouble started after the Okada riders resisted the task force officials from impounding their motorcycles.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 18, 2020

There was pandemonium on Wednesday at Ikeja Along, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos, as officials of the Lagos State Task Force and commercial motorcycle riders known as Okada riders clashed during a raid by the agency.

In a trending video, scores of the riders were seen chasing the security operatives while spitting out a stream of expletives as the task force officers retreated to their operational vehicles, which zoomed off immediately.

The riders also set bonfires on the expressway, leading to gridlock.

It is the second day of the fight between the riders and the government officers.

Recall that the security operatives and the Okada riders on Tuesday clashed at Second Rainbow area of Mile 2 on Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

