Albert Okumagba, Economist And Close Ally Of Ex-Delta State Governor, Ibori, Is Dead

Okumagba was said to have died in Abuja following a heart attack, a source told SaharaReporters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

Albert Okumagba, an economist, investment expert and ally of a former governor of Delta State, James Ibori, is dead.

  Albert Okumagba

Group Managing Director of BGL Group during his lifetime, the 56-year-old was suspended from operating in the capital market by the Securities and Exchange Commission in 2015 after an infraction and later banned from trading at the stock exchange for life in 2017.

He was believed to have handled some financial dealings for Ibori, who served jail term in the United Kingdom for looting funds meant for the people of Delta State.

 

