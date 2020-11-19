Bandits Ambush, Kill Three Vigilantes In Kaduna

It was gathered that members of the vigilance service had gone to Dande village on patrol when the incident happened on Tuesday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

Some bandits reportedly ambushed members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service at Dande village on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Chikun Local Government Area of the state and killed three members of the outfit.

Similarly, bandits on Tuesday opened fire on motorists on the access road to the nation's foremost military university, the Nigerian Defence Academy, in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, troops responded and repelled the bandits, according to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who made the confirmation in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement titled: 'Kaduna loses three vigilantes, El-Rufai commends troops for neutralising bandits, destroying camps', identified the slain security personnel as Alison Musa, Dauda Audu and Ishaya Sarki, while Ayuba Tanko and Doza Adamu sustained injuries.

The statement read in part, "The Kaduna State Vigilance Service has informed the Kaduna State Government that the service lost three personnel on Tuesday night in the Chikun Local Government Area.

"According to the service, bandits ambushed the personnel at Dande village on their way from Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku general area."

Governor Nasir El-Rufai was said to have commiserated with the families of the victims and prayed for the repose of their souls while wishing those who sustained injuries speedy recovery, the statement added.

According to the statement, the governor also commended land and air troops of the Operation Thunder Strike for a successful operation in the Kuku area, off the Kaduna-Abuja Road.

The statement said, "The governor said he received with gratitude information that the first airstrikes hit some of the target structures and neutralised some of the bandits, while the second wave of attacks was executed by Nigerian Air Force helicopter gunships, which provided close air support to troops on the ground as they advanced from Kagarko via Kuku into the bandits' enclave.

"Similarly, bandits on Tuesday opened fire on motorists close to the Nigerian Defence Academy's access road in the Igabi Local Government Area. Troops responded and repelled the bandits.

"Citizens will continue to be informed of the security situation. The government appeals for vigilance and prompt reporting of suspicious movements and activities to security agencies."

SaharaReporters, New York

