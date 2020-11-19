Chile Police Chief Resigns After Officers Shoot Two Teenagers

Chile's police chief, Mario Rozas, has resigned after officers shot two minors in an incident that sparked outrage across the country.

President Sebastian Pinera disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Retired officers calling for the resignation of Chile's police chief during an October 2020 protest outside the Carabineros headquarters in Santiago

Pinera said he had accepted the resignation of Rozas, saying he shared the reasons and arguments the police boss had given for resigning.

Police officers had on Wednesday shot and wounded two minors, aged 17 and 14, at a residence for troubled children and adolescents in the Southern city of Talcahuano.

Police authorities claimed that the officers opened fire after they were attacked with sticks and stones at the center run by the National Service for Minors.

Footage showed the adolescents writhing on the ground after they were shot in the legs.

Children's Ombudsman, Patricia Munoz, denounced the police for using firearms in an absolutely unjustified and excessive manner.