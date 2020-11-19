Kaduna Government Queries Four Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers For Failing To Attend Bamalli’s Coronation Meeting

SaharaReporters gathered that the purported meeting was in preparation for the presentation of staff office to the new Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

The Kaduna State Government has issued query to four kingmakers of Zazzau Emirate Council for failing to attend a coronation meeting summoned by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ja’afaru Sani, in his office.

Kaduna State Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufai

Bamalli was installed as the 19th Emir of the kingdom on November 9 at the Muhammadu Aminu Square, Race Course, GRA, Zaria.

Those alledged to have been served with the query are the Wazirin Zazzau, Limamin Kona, Limamin Zazzau and Makama Karami of Zazzau.

It was, however, not clear whether the Fagachin Zazzau, who is the fifth kingmaker, was also served with the letter of query or not.

The kingmakers had earlier recommended three princes to the state governor, Nasir el-Rufai, excluding Bamalli, who was eventually appointed by the governor.

The query was dated October 30, 2020 and signed by Musa Adamu, Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Ministry of Local Government Affairs on behalf of the commissioner.

It reads, “You may recall that on Friday, October 30, 2020, you were invited to attend a meeting convened by the Commissioner for Local Government Affairs in his office but you refused to attend.

"In light of the above, you are hereby given 48 hours to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against you."

