Lagos Experiencing Increase In COVID-19 Cases Among Younger People, NCDC Boss Says

Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of the NCDC, on Thursday said although a national spike in cases had not been recorded, the situation in Lagos was being monitored closely.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control has said that Lagos is currently experiencing a spike in Coronavirus cases among its young population.

NCDC Boss Chikwe Ihekweazu

He said, “For over two months we fought between 100 to 200 cases a day but we really haven’t seen a spike in our national data.

“There has been a recent increase in a few cases in Lagos, mostly among the younger people, younger populations, and we are monitoring that very closely.

“If you look at our testing numbers, yes, they have not gone up as high as we would have loved to, but apart from a small decrease during the peak of the demonstrations a few weeks ago, we have managed to maintain our testing numbers of about 30,000 tests per week.

“So generally, I would still say, we need to be cautious and continue with the preventive measures but we have not seen a spike in the country.”

He added that with the new vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech it is hoped that the worst of the pandemic may soon be behind Nigeria.

Saharareporters, New York

