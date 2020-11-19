Lagos Government Orders Security Agencies To Clampdown On Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle Operators

The Lagos State Government has ordered full enforcement and clampdown on belligerent commercial motorcycle rand tricycle operators in the state.

Motorcycle riders and personnel of the Lagos State Task Force clashed twice in the last few days.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

On Tuesday, the task force officers seized over 70 motorcycles around Second Rainbow, FESTAC Town, over infraction of traffic laws, which resulted in a clash between them and the Okada riders.

Also on Wednesday, another mob of Okada riders chased some security operatives in Ikeja during a raid.

But at a news conference in Ikeja on Thursday, the state government said "the game was over for Okada riders in the state".

According to Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, a joint task force would be set up to aggressively enforce the road traffic law with immediate effect.

Oladeinde said in the last few months, the state had witnessed lawless activities of Okada riders as they violated the traffic law of the state and perpetrated crimes.

He directed all law enforcement agencies including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Federal Road Safety Corps, Vehicle Inspection Services, Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Task Force and others to begin immediate enforcement of the law.

The commissioner also warned vehicle owners to desist from plying one-way and driving on BRT lanes as anyone caught would face the wrath of the law, saying it was not going to be business as usual.