Lagos Government Orders Security Agencies To Clampdown On Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle Operators

Motorcycle riders and personnel of the Lagos State Task Force clashed twice in the last few days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

The Lagos State Government has ordered full enforcement and clampdown on belligerent commercial motorcycle rand tricycle operators in the state.

Motorcycle riders and personnel of the Lagos State Task Force clashed twice in the last few days.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu

On Tuesday, the task force officers seized over 70 motorcycles around Second Rainbow, FESTAC Town, over infraction of traffic laws, which resulted in a clash between them and the Okada riders.

See Also News Tension As Commercial Motorcycle Riders, Task Force Officials Clash Again In Lagos 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Also on Wednesday, another mob of Okada riders chased some security operatives in Ikeja during a raid. 

But at a news conference in Ikeja on Thursday, the state government said "the game was over for Okada riders in the state".

According to Commissioner for Transportation, Frederic Oladeinde, a joint task force would be set up to aggressively enforce the road traffic law with immediate effect.

Oladeinde said in the last few months, the state had witnessed lawless activities of Okada riders as they violated the traffic law of the state and perpetrated crimes.

He directed all law enforcement agencies including the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Federal Road Safety Corps, Vehicle Inspection Services, Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Task Force and others to begin immediate enforcement of the law.

The commissioner also warned vehicle owners to desist from plying one-way and driving on BRT lanes as anyone caught would face the wrath of the law, saying it was not going to be business as usual.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Security Aide To House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Allegedly Shoots Dead Newspaper Vendor In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International President Of France, Macron, Gives Muslim Leaders 15-day Ultimatum To Accept Republican Values
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Government Queries Four Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers For Failing To Attend Bamalli’s Coronation Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists, Travellers Safely Plying Kaduna-Abuja Road —Kaduna Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Threatens CNN, Describes Lekki Incident As 'Massacre Without Dead Bodies'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Most Senior Lawyer In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Understanding Nigeria’s Obsession With Rawlings By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Court Jails Popular Lagos Pastor, Israel Genesis, For Two Years Over Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal Security Aide To House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Allegedly Shoots Dead Newspaper Vendor In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International President Of France, Macron, Gives Muslim Leaders 15-day Ultimatum To Accept Republican Values
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Government Queries Four Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers For Failing To Attend Bamalli’s Coronation Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists, Travellers Safely Plying Kaduna-Abuja Road —Kaduna Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Albert Okumagba, Economist And Close Ally Of Ex-Delta State Governor, Ibori, Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Threatens CNN, Describes Lekki Incident As 'Massacre Without Dead Bodies'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Most Senior Lawyer In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Islamic Clerics Ask State Government To Stop Teaching Of French In Schools Over 'Blasphemous' Cartoon In France
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS My Husband Arrested In Gestapo Style, I Don't Know His Whereabouts—Wife Of Computer Programmer Who Tweeted On #ENDSARS
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Oluwo Of Iwo Begs Osun Youth To Make Him Leader Of #EndSARS Protest
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad