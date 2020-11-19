Nigerians Groan As Petrol Stations Sell N168 Per Litre

SaharaReporters observed that the new price regime had taken effect in cities such as Ibadan, Oyo State; Akure, Ondo State; Suleja, Niger State; Lokoja, Kogi State, and the Kubwa area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

The new price regime of the Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, is taking its toll on Nigerians as fuel stations across cities now sell the commodity for as high as N168 per litre.

Recall that the Petroleum Products Marketing Motor Spirit had increased the ex-depot price of fuel, from N147.67 to N155.17, in an internal memo with reference number PPMC/C/MK/003, dated November 11, 2020, and signed by one Tijani Ali.

File Photo

Motorists in the South-West Oyo and Ondo states shared their agonising experiences with SaharaReporters in purchasing the fuel not only at the new prices but with long queues as experienced by some.

“At Golden Impression in Samonda, Ibadan, a litre was sold at N160; later, they started selling to us at N168 per litre,” Mr Sulaimon Oyetunde recounted his ordeal.

However, a motorist in Ibadan, Kazeem, said, “I bought fuel at N160 per litre at Multilad Filling Station, and there was a long queue.”

According to Mr Ademola Adebayo, he bought petrol to his car at the rate of N157 per litre at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation filling station at Bashorun, near Iwo Road, Ibadan. He also lamented the queue he had to battle with.

Also, Mr Adewole Ogumodede said he purchased petrol at the rate of N159 per litre at Fortress Filling Station at Barika, opposite the University of Ibadan, along Ojoo-Oyo Road, but there was no queue.

 “At the North Gate in Akure, I bought my fuel at N168 per litre. There was no queue there, but the people were all lamenting,” another motorist, Mr Kolawole, said.

