Oluwo Of Iwo Begs Osun Youth To Make Him Leader Of #EndSARS Protest

According to the monarch, a protest without leadership like the just concluded #EndSARS will not work in Nigeria.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has asked the youth of Osun State to make him their leader whenever the need arises to hold another protest against police brutality.

Oba Akanbi spoke in Osogbo during an interactive programme organised by Osun State Government.

The monarch said he was ready to lead the youth in any genuine protest as a way to make their demands get to the authorities concerned.

He said, “Next time, if you want to organise a protest and you don’t have anyone to lead you, you may be afraid that they may kill you or you are afraid of being arrested, come to me, I will lead the protest.

“There is no way you can organise protest without leadership. You must give room for dialogue because it is the leadership that will eventually sit down and discuss with the government. That is the only way you can fight and get your demands to the government.”

