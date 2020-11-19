SON Warns Traders On Selling Of Substandard, Cloned Brands In Nigerian Markets

Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, explained that the agency would discourage the registration of any product that had a similar business name with an existing brand or those hidden under the names of successful brands to short-change unsuspecting consumers.

by Saharareporters, New York Nov 19, 2020

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has warned promoters of cloned brands to desist from such acts in a bid to curb the influx of substandard products into the country.

Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, explained that the agency would discourage the registration of any product that had a similar business name with an existing brand or those hidden under the names of successful brands to short-change unsuspecting consumers.

Salim stated this during a visit of Alaba International Market Association to SON office in Lagos.

He said, “The issue of cloning brands cannot be handled alone by SON but going forward, we are going to audit the products we register and certify. 

"Anytime a new product comes and looks similar to another registered product that is already popular in the market, we will try to discourage the registration of that product with such a name so that other products would be identified properly. This will increase traceability of products not yet in circulation.”

Salim said that SON will increase its level of engagement with stakeholders in the country including Alaba International Market, noting that the move by the agency would help protect the interest of the business community while also safeguarding lives and property.

He added, “We are here to work with everyone to make their jobs easier while also protecting their interest because they are Nigerians employing people and they are doing what needs to be done."

Executive Chairman, Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria, Fabian Ezeorjika, said they would work more with SON to achieve a substandard-free market in the country.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Security Aide To House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Allegedly Shoots Dead Newspaper Vendor In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International President Of France, Macron, Gives Muslim Leaders 15-day Ultimatum To Accept Republican Values
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Government Queries Four Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers For Failing To Attend Bamalli’s Coronation Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists, Travellers Safely Plying Kaduna-Abuja Road —Kaduna Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Threatens CNN, Describes Lekki Incident As 'Massacre Without Dead Bodies'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Most Senior Lawyer In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Understanding Nigeria’s Obsession With Rawlings By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Court Jails Popular Lagos Pastor, Israel Genesis, For Two Years Over Fraud
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal Security Aide To House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Allegedly Shoots Dead Newspaper Vendor In Abuja
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International President Of France, Macron, Gives Muslim Leaders 15-day Ultimatum To Accept Republican Values
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Orders Security Agencies To Clampdown On Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle Operators
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Kaduna Government Queries Four Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers For Failing To Attend Bamalli’s Coronation Meeting
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Motorists, Travellers Safely Plying Kaduna-Abuja Road —Kaduna Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Albert Okumagba, Economist And Close Ally Of Ex-Delta State Governor, Ibori, Is Dead
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Nigerian Government Threatens CNN, Describes Lekki Incident As 'Massacre Without Dead Bodies'
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Legal Most Senior Lawyer In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Islamic Clerics Ask State Government To Stop Teaching Of French In Schools Over 'Blasphemous' Cartoon In France
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
#EndSARS My Husband Arrested In Gestapo Style, I Don't Know His Whereabouts—Wife Of Computer Programmer Who Tweeted On #ENDSARS
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad