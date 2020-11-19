SON Warns Traders On Selling Of Substandard, Cloned Brands In Nigerian Markets

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has warned promoters of cloned brands to desist from such acts in a bid to curb the influx of substandard products into the country.

Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, explained that the agency would discourage the registration of any product that had a similar business name with an existing brand or those hidden under the names of successful brands to short-change unsuspecting consumers.

Salim stated this during a visit of Alaba International Market Association to SON office in Lagos.

He said, “The issue of cloning brands cannot be handled alone by SON but going forward, we are going to audit the products we register and certify.

"Anytime a new product comes and looks similar to another registered product that is already popular in the market, we will try to discourage the registration of that product with such a name so that other products would be identified properly. This will increase traceability of products not yet in circulation.”

Salim said that SON will increase its level of engagement with stakeholders in the country including Alaba International Market, noting that the move by the agency would help protect the interest of the business community while also safeguarding lives and property.

He added, “We are here to work with everyone to make their jobs easier while also protecting their interest because they are Nigerians employing people and they are doing what needs to be done."

Executive Chairman, Electrical Dealers Association of Nigeria, Fabian Ezeorjika, said they would work more with SON to achieve a substandard-free market in the country.