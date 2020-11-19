Wife Of Slain Ogun Polytechnic Lecturer Cries Out For Justice

Wife of a slain polytechnic lecturer, Mufutau Olayemi, has called on the Nigeria Police Force and management of Gateway Polytechnic, Ogun State, to urgently unravel those behind the murder of her husband.

Until his death, Olayemi was Head of Department of Electrical and Electronics in the school and hailed from Shaki, Oyo State.

He was said to have been on his way home after the close of work on Tuesday when some gunmen chased and shot him in his car.

Maimunat, his wife, who spoke with SaharaReporters on Thursday, described the incident as shocking.

She said, "My husband told me that he was coming and I did not see him again but I later saw his pictures and how he was shot dead on social media.

"He dropped me off at work on Monday night because I was on night shift and that was the day I saw him last. On Tuesday I did not see him, he took care of the children and also to school. I called him around 2:00pm that we needed some money and he sent N2000. That was the last communication we had.

"Around 6:00pm, I called him, his phone was ringing but he did not pick. I left for work but when I got to office I started receiving calls from people telling me that they just want to greet me but I did not suspect anything.

"I didn't even know that they are aware that my husband was dead."

Family members, friends and traditional rulers in the area have all called on the Ogun State Government to unmask those behind the killing.

A youth forum, Alliance for Oke-Ogun Development, has demanded a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

In a statement by its Coordinator, Fasasi Abiodun, the group called on security agencies not to allow the matter to be swept under the carpet.

The statement reads, “We mourn this loss of a notable youth from Oke-Ogun who has despite his young age contributed to the progress of the society as a scholar, he will be sorely missed.

“He had a great impact on the lives of hundreds of his students, friends, family and relatives before his death.”

The Ogun State Police Command in a statement said it had commenced investigation into the incident, adding that findings would be made public soon.