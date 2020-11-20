ASUU May Suspend Strike As Nigerian Government Meets Demands

The government agreed to exempt university workers from the new Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2020

The Academic Staff Union of Universities may suspend its eight-month strike action after the Nigerian Government met its key demands.

The government also agreed to pay all outstanding salaries with the old payment system.

At the meeting with the government's delegates on Friday, ASUU insisted that their demands must be met before the strike would be suspended.

Announcing the outcome of the meeting in a tweet, ASUU also said the Nigerian Government had agreed to pay additional N15bn Revitalisation Fund.

"The negotiation between FG and #ASUU today yielded very good results. 

"The government has agreed to use the old platform before #IPPIS to pay all withheld salaries. 

"#UTAS is still undergoing usability test.

"On revitalization, the government offered N15bn in addition to the N20bn pledged earlier." 

SaharaReporters, New York

