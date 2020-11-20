Bandits Ambush Police Officers, Kill One, Kidnap Seven Villagers In Niger State

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 20, 2020

An ambush by suspected bandits in Niger State have left one police officer dead and others wounded.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

File Photo

It was gathered that the mobile policemen were on routine patrol around Mariga town cattle market during which the bandits were said to have ambushed them and after which a shoot out ensued between the policemen and the bandits.

The gunmen also kidnapped seven villagers in the community.

“The bandits stormed the community on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically to create fears in the villages.

"Those kidnapped are Maryam Usman, Safiya Bagobiri, Salamatu Hassan, Safiya Bagobiri, Yunusa Malam, Kabiru Shamuyanbu and Abdulkarim Musa,” a source told SaharaReporters.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Motorists, Travellers Safely Plying Kaduna-Abuja Road —Kaduna Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Chile Police Chief Resigns After Officers Shoot Two Teenagers
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kidnap Five Staff Of Benue Revenue Agency
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Insecurity Insecurity: Military Launches Manhunt For Armed Bandits' Collaborators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Police Nigeria Police Denies ‘Lopsidedness’ In Promotions
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Policeman Shot And Killed His Colleague During Our Protest, We Didn't -Shiites
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Understanding Nigeria’s Obsession With Rawlings By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Most Senior Judge In Gombe Excluded From Chief Judge Nominees List For Being A Christian
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba Loses Wife In Motor Accident
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Court Jails Popular Lagos Pastor, Israel Genesis, For Two Years Over Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International President Of France, Macron, Gives Muslim Leaders 15-day Ultimatum To Accept Republican Values
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Gbajabiamila Confirms Killing of Newspaper Vendor By His Security Aide
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATE: Kaduna Government Suspends Zazzau Emirate Kingmakers’ Chairman
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Lagos Government Orders Security Agencies To Clampdown On Commercial Motorcycle, Tricycle Operators
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Oil Nigerian Government Signs MoU To Import Fuel From Niger Republic
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Government Threatens ASUU, Begins Registration Of Rival Union
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal Security Aide To House Of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila, Allegedly Shoots Dead Newspaper Vendor In Abuja
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics President Buhari Receives Salami-led Judicial Panel Report On Magu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad