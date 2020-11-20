Bandits Ambush Police Officers, Kill One, Kidnap Seven Villagers In Niger State

An ambush by suspected bandits in Niger State have left one police officer dead and others wounded.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night in Mariga Local Government Area of the state.

File Photo

It was gathered that the mobile policemen were on routine patrol around Mariga town cattle market during which the bandits were said to have ambushed them and after which a shoot out ensued between the policemen and the bandits.

The gunmen also kidnapped seven villagers in the community.

“The bandits stormed the community on motorcycles and started shooting sporadically to create fears in the villages.

"Those kidnapped are Maryam Usman, Safiya Bagobiri, Salamatu Hassan, Safiya Bagobiri, Yunusa Malam, Kabiru Shamuyanbu and Abdulkarim Musa,” a source told SaharaReporters.